- HOME
- EDITOR PICKS
- FASHION
- VIDEOS
- DIY
- HAIR & BEAUTY
- CELEBRITY
- ACCESSORIES
- RUNWAY
- PHOTOS
Save Your Money: Top 10 Beauty Products Under $10
Posted Thursday November 3, 2016 12:03 PM GMT
Want a model look without the model price? Look no further! We pulled together our favorite beauty products on shelves now, all for under $10.
Whether you're dreaming of a perfect cat eye or a gorgeously polished complexion, the 10 products below are sure to get you ready for the hot, summer months without breaking your budget!
e.l.f. Studio Cream Eyeliner:
Cream eyeliner is essential for mastering the dramatic cat-eye look, so why break the bank when e.l.f.’s cream eyeliner retails at three dollars.
Sinful Colors Nail polish:
Nail polish can get pricey with the more recognizable brands like Essie and OPI. Sinful Colors is a guaranteed substitute for expensive nail polishes. Its Daredevil shade is a great color for a day on the beach or just relaxing at home.
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm:
With some designer lip care costing $30-50, Maybelline created a unique formula that encompasses a subtle color while also moisturizing for up to 8 hours.
Maybelline Fit Me! Blush:
For a light blend on cheeks, the Maybelline Fit Me! Blush provides an oil-free, pink tone that blends into your foundation with ease. With a wide variety of shades, everyone can find the perfect match for their lovely face.
Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser:
For those with oily skin or those who just want gentle cleanser, Olay fresh effects shine minimizing cleanser is a gentle cleaning agent that removed oil, dirt and remnants of makeup. Use this product one to two times a day for soft, camera ready skin.
Maybelline Great Lash- Waterproof Washable Mascara:
Already a fan-favorite mascara, Maybelline's Great Last is the perfect combination of waterproof and smudge-proof lashes for a classic look. The mascara brush provides a full lash look to create a model-ready face.
CoverGirl Smoothers BB Cream:
For a lighter choice to foundation, this tinted moisturizing BB cream is an essential item to add to your beauty routine. The airy formula keeps your skin clear from acne and oil. The cream also includes sunscreen, which will help your face block harmful UV rays.
filed under Cosmetics, Hair & Beauty, DIY Originals