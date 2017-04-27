- HOME
Kylie Jenner Will 'Restock' KKW x Kylie Collection This Week
Posted Thursday April 27, 2017 9:11 AM GMT
Kylie Jenner is set to "restock" her beauty collection with Kim Kardashian West this week.
The 19-year-old American television personality - who set up her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics in January last year - teamed up with her older half-sister on a four-piece lipstick capsule of crème nude lip sticks titled KKW x Kylie earlier this month, and after the success of its first sale on Tuesday (04.25.17), the pair have decided to re-launch the capsule just a few days later on Friday (04.28.17).
The beauty brand shared the news on their official Instagram page with a picture of the products, the post read: "the restock is this friday (sic)."
And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has three-year-old daughter North and 16-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - has always wanted to make natural-colored shades of lip products because it is her only go-to beauty item.
Speaking previously about her latest partnership, the 'Selfish' author said: "I wanted to do all nude shades because that's really all that I wear so I have so many different shades of nudes that I wear, so I just wanted to bring them into our collection."
Kim has revealed the minute she applies her cosmetic products she is "definitely" put into a more positive mood and takes on an entirely news personality.
She continued: "My make up looks definitely put me in a mood, and definitely give me different personalities."
And the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch, 61, is "so proud" of her daughter's successes and she believes Kim and Kylie's joint project is "one amazing collaboration".
Speaking previously the momager said: "So proud of my girls!! This is going to be one amazing collaboration!! @kyliejenner @[email protected] #KKW #comingsoon#proudmama (sic)."
Photo Credit: BANG Showbiz