Slip It On: Pleated Skirts Pack a Serious Punch for Fall
Posted Sunday September 25, 2016 12:04 PM GMT
Talk about fashion evolution! Your grandma's pleated skirt of the past has now been replaced with a hipper, hotter version of itself.
With a higher hem line and much flirtier feel, this revamped bottom delivers an increasingly feminine silhouette compared to those of yesteryear.
Additionally, the pleated mini works to accentuate the smallest part of the waist, while gliding over the hips to flatter each and every body type.
As for how to style this fun-loving skirt, pair with a slouchy tee for casual affairs or top with a pressed collared shirt for the office. If you're heading for a night out on the town, throw on a trendy leather jacket or simply slip on a sequin tank.
Be sure to click through our favorite pleated picks in the gallery below.
By Nicole James
filed under Latest Trends, Fashion, Beauty & Fashion Trends of the Season