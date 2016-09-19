- HOME
Chloë Grace Moretz: Coach-Clad Teen Vogue Cover Girl
Posted Monday September 19, 2016 4:56 PM GMT
Bringing her charm to newsstands nationwide, the lovely Chloë Grace Moretz graces the cover of the October/November issue of Teen Vogue magazine.
Set to hit shelves in the States on September 27th, the editorial sees the 19-year-old actress open up to Julianne Moore about always speaking her mind, navigating social media, and, of course, young love.
With Miss Moretz clad in Coach for the Bruce Weber photographed accompanying spread, a few highlights from her interview are below. For more, be sure to grab a copy of Teen Vogue later this month!
On being impacted by movies and choosing roles in films:
"I think I was 10 years old when I watched Breakfast at Tiffany’s and saw Audrey Hepburn on the screen, and I remember reacting to her as an actress and just smiling. I recall thinking, That’s what I want to make people do. I want to make people feel. I want to make people have an experience when they go to my movies that they might not be able to have outside of that. Films were a place for me to find out more about myself, which became very therapeutic as I grew up… I never found the role of the little girl or the daughter very interesting. That’s why I wanted to make movies like Kick-Ass when I was 11 and Carrie when I was 15. I couldn’t not play the strong female in a movie, really. It just didn’t click."
On being okay with not being perfect and content with things as they are:
“This year especially, I had to realize that it’s OK to ask for help— it’s OK to not know. As a young woman you feel like you really need to have everything figured out—but it’s all right to say, ‘I don’t know. I have absolutely no idea.’ Keep good people around you because positivity begets positivity. I learned that the hard way. Just try to keep your head above the water and don’t get caught up in all the trash. I think another thing that is really helpful for young women to understand is that you’re enough. You don’t need that dress, you don’t need that compliment, you don’t need that post on social media. You, within yourself, are enough. And, finally, don’t underestimate the power of friendship."
Bruce Weber/Teen Vogue
