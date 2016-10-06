- HOME
Zooey Deschanel Covers Cosmopolitan's November 2016 Issue
Posted Thursday October 6, 2016 9:55 AM GMT
Back in the spotlight after a break to focus on marriage and motherhood, Zooey Deschanel covers the November 2016 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.
Dishing about her experiences during the first year with her newly formed family, the 36-year-old actress also talks about her Twitter fails and finding her happy ending.
Set to hit newsstands on October 11, highlights from Miss Deschanel's interview are below. For more, be sure to pick up a copy of Cosmo!
On having to record a rap verse for a remix of Diana Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” for her new animated film, Trolls: "They were like, are you ready to rap? I was like, uhhh… Justin Timberlake was producing it. He was there, and obviously, I have great admiration for the man. I didn’t want to screw it up, but the one thing I can’t do is that. It was really scary, but Justin was a great coach.”
On her maternity leave from New Girl: “We live in a country that doesn’t give paid maternity leave. I felt very lucky to have an employer who was understanding and let me have, like, four months with my baby before I had to go back to work.”
On taking a break from social media: “A lot of very strange, tragic, sad, unfathomable things have happened… to the point where you’re like, no amount of thoughts and prayers can make this better. It makes me more reflective. I took a social-media break because everyone feels the need to comment on everything immediately. Sometimes, we need to be thoughtful about what we say.”
On humanity: "When I was growing up, I always thought the world would get less bigoted, less racist, and people would be more open-minded. For a while, I thought that was happening, but it’s been very scary the last few years. I really, truly believe that people are basically good in nature, and in the end, that prevails.”
TESH/Cosmopolitan
filed under Magazine Covers, Celebrity