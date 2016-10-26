- HOME
5 Stylist Tricks to Make Sure Plus-Size Clothing Fits
Posted Wednesday October 26, 2016 12:00 AM GMT
This post is sponsored by JCPenney’s Boutique shop for women sizes 14W-30W.
Thinking like a stylist can dramatically alter your shopping experience for the better. Aside from shopping at a retailer that understands and caters to your body type, there are a few styling tips and tricks to ensure you get the most out of your shopping experience. Here are five styling essentials to make sure your clothing fits and highlights your shape in every way.
Bring the Right Shapewear
Undergarments can make or break an outfit. Dressing for a special occasion, for example, often calls for a strapless bra. So when you head out to find an outfit, it’s a good idea to pack a variety of bras (strapless, padded and unpadded) to get the most out of your time in the dressing room. Also, pack different shapewear separates to define, sculpt and smooth away seams and underwear lines. The right shapewear can naturally smooth out lumps and bumps for a polished, pretty look in a seamless way.
Bring the Right Shoes
Photo Credit: JCPenney
Shoes can really uplift an outfit and determine if tailoring is necessary. Wear flats when shopping to preserve your feet, and pack a heel to change into in the dressing room. Stick to a heel size you wear often to determine what heel length may be appropriate or if new shoes are in order.
Think Fabric
Photo Credit: JCPenney
Articles of clothing containing stretchy fabrics like nylon, spandex and jersey knit hug your body well and move with you in an attractive way. Flowy fabrics designed for voluptuous shapes also hit your body in all the right places and accentuate all your curves. Stick to fabrics you know work well with your shape and are easy to maintain—making them easy staples for years to come.
Think Tailoring
Photo Credit: JCPenney
Tailoring can transform any clothing item into something that appears custom and high-end. Hemming a length and tweaking a shape to personally flatter your body is always in style and the savvier way to shop.
Other shopping and styling tips include taking a friend, checking return policies and trying on outfits at home to coordinate with your existing clothes and building a core wardrobe with basics that work together. You can also seek a complimentary in-store shopper to help you put a wardrobe together for a special occasion.
Dress your best this season with JCPenney and their Boutique shop for women sizes 14W-30W. And watch this video to get a sneak peek of the latest fall fashions
This article was produced by JCPenney in collaboration with DIYFashion.com.
