Luxe for Less: Date Night
Posted Friday November 4, 2016 7:54 AM GMT
Date night means one thing, dress to impress! Whether it’s your first date, or your 20th there’s still that anxiety-inducing question: What do I wear?! Don’t worry ladies, we put together the perfect outfit to turn him on, make you feel hot and keep the sparks flying!
First off, we highly recommend slipping into a bold, formfitting dress to knock his socks off. We don’t doubt this scarlet frock from Alice and Olivia will do the trick, but the price tag might knock your socks off. Instead be the leading lady in red with this nearly-identical number from ModCloth for only $50!
Before showing some skin, keep him wondering by covering up in a simple classic black blazer. We love this Viktor & Rolf Blazer, but at almost 2 grand it makes us want to bare it all. Instead cover up (if you choose) in Dorthy Perkins Black Shoulder Blazer for only $60.
Strut your stuff and make him drool with a pair of sexy stiletto’s! These ankle strapped pumps from ASOS will sexify your stems, but these look-alikes from Forever21 will save you stock and make you feel sexy with a capital-S.
Stay smoochable by gliding on a bold red lipstick. There’s no need to spend a fortunate on this kissable cosmetic when, let’s be honest, it’s just going to be coming off. Select Clinique’s High Impact Lip Colour for only $15, and let the lip-locking begin!
