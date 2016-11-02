- HOME
Luxe for Less: Weekend Getaway Wardrobe
Posted Wednesday November 2, 2016 11:00 AM GMT
Your mini vaca is booked and the countdown has begun until you escape your regular routine, but we bet you’re still debating on what to pack.
Because we’re experts at overstuffing our suitcases with outfits we never end up wearing (guilty), we rounded up the staples you’ll need for a fun filled and fashionable weekend away.
To look chic and feel comfortable pack a playsuit! This spaghetti romper will have you looking stylish, but might break the bank. Opt for this equally adorable ASOS option for only $65 to save some coins and enjoy a carefree getaway.
Vacation usually means you’re hands will be occupied with a camera and a cocktail, so a hassle-free bag is mandatory! We recommend this two-toned convertible crossbody with a built-in clutch ideal for transitioning into your haute evening ensemble.
For cooler nights, a jean jacket is a must! We love this cropped denim option, but at almost $300 we’d rather stay warm in this Adidas look-alike for only $60.
When it comes to selecting swimwear think classic and sexy! We could easily soak up in the sun in Gucci’s one-piece, but the price tag will burn a hole in our wallet. Slip into Express’ swimsuit for only $70 and treat yourself to another cocktail … cheers!
Finally, a pair of wedges are a great and functional option for warm-weather affairs. We could lengthen our sexy stems with Manolo Blahnik’s sandals, but the $750 price tag has us tripping over our own two feet. Keep steady and respect your salary with Forever 21’s carbon copy for only $33.
